Aamir Khan congratulates sister Nikhat Hegde on her new TV show: Looking forward to watching with family

Aamir Khan needs no introduction. He is known as Mr. Perfectionist as time and again, he has proved his acting mettle. The actor keeps a low profile on social media. As everybody knows, Aamir Khan's producer-sister Nikhat Khan Hegde is all geared up to make her television debut with the upcoming show 'Banni Chow Home Delivery.' The daily soap features Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead roles where the former plays the character of an orphan, who cooks and delivers food door-to-door for a living. On the other hand, Pravisht plays the role of a mentally challenged character, Yuvaan, who is extremely fond of music.

Aamir took to the official Instagram handle of his production house to congratulate his sister and shared the heartfelt note on the stories section of 'gram. The note read, "My very best wishes to Nikhat Hegde, @shashisumeetproductions and the entire team for the launch of their new show #bannichowhomedelivery that launches tonight at 9pm on @starplus and @disneyplushotstar. Looking forward to watching with my family. Love... Aamir."

For unversed, Nikhat Hegde Khan is a film producer, who has now forayed into TV. As a producer, she is behind some superhit and cult films, namely, 'Lagaan,' 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' and 'Tum Mere Ho', among others. For the unversed, Aamir and Nikhat's father, Tahir Hussain directed the film, 'Tum Mere Ho.'

Talking about Aamir Khan's professional career, he will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film will also star South sensation Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in a pivotal roles. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan (director) reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will release in August this year.

