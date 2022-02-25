Aamir Khan & daughter Ira arrive to celebrate Ritesh Sidhwani's party for Farhan-Shibani; PICS

Farhan Akhtar got hitched with his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse last week on 19th February. It was a gorgeous family affair. On his Instagram account, the actor-filmmaker shared a few photos from the big day. Along with the pictures, he had penned down a beautiful message. He wrote, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.” Well, it seems the wedding shenanigans are still not over! On Thursday, Farhan’s close friend Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a party in the honour of the newlyweds.

Let us tell you, the party was a star studded affair! From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora to Rhea Chakraborty to all the family members, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Zoya Akhtar; the bash was quite grand. Now, legendary actor Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira were spotted at the venue as well. Aamir isn’t usually spotted at parties; however it seems he was here to wish Farhan and Shibani wholeheartedly. After all, Farhan and Aamir go long back. Aamir starred in Farhan's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai.

Aamir looked effortlessly handsome in his casual attire of a black tee and light blue jeans. Ira Khan was twinning with her father as she sported gorgeous black attire.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. In it, he will star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi version of Tom Hanks' smash hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump. In Laal Singh Chaddha,we would also get the opportunity to see South star Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.

