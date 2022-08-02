Aamir Khan on daughter Ira Khan’s play: I thought she did a good job in her first play

Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. This film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Well, ahead of the release of the film, Aamir is going all out to interact with the media and talk about his film and his journey. Apart from his professional front, we have always seen him spending quality time with his kids Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azaad Rao. In a recent interview, Aamir opened up about his daughter’s first play.

When the media asked Aamir Khan about his daughter Ira Khan’s play, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor replied, “Ira when she made Medea, I thought it was quite good. It was definitely a very difficult subject to pick in theatre about a mother who kills her own children. Quite a dark one. But good attempt. I thought she did a good job in her first play.” For the unversed, Ira’s theatre production Medea, is the Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name. This play features Hazel Keech who plays the title role. In the teaser, Hazel appears before the camera dressed in black robes. She silently comes in focus, makes a slitting throat motion and smiles as a male voice in the backdrop says, "What are you saying? Have you gone you mad, woman?"

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, this film is all set to release on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Everyone loved that film and now Aamir is all set to bring it to Bollywood. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South.

