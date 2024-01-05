Aamir Khan-daughter Ira Khan's heartwarming pic from wedding with Nupur Shikhare is winning hearts on Internet

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare had an unconventional wedding on January 3 in Mumbai. They officially got married in the company of their immediate family and friends.

The internet is buzzing with numerous pictures shared by their loved ones, capturing beautiful moments from the wedding. Among these, a heartwarming father-daughter moment has caught the attention of many on social media.

Aamir Khan and daughter Ira Khan’s viral heartwarming picture from wedding

The pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding continue to fascinate fans. Ira and fitness trainer Nupur tied the knot in Mumbai with family and friends around earlier this week.

In the viral picture shared by Ethereal Studio, Aamir Khan, the father of the bride, is seen hugging Ira in a heartwarming moment. Additionally, we also catch a sight of the groom, Nupur Shikhare, wearing a laid-back outfit in the background.

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s registered wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3, with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie, and others attending. Imran's rumored girlfriend, Lekha Washington, was also there. Additionally, friends of Ira and Nupur, such as Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli, took part in the wedding festivities.

Talking about their wedding attires, Ira appeared stunning in a dark blue blouse paired with light pink harem pants and a matching dupatta. Meanwhile, Nupur chose a black vest, white shorts, and green sneakers when signing the wedding documents. Later, he changed into a blue sherwani and posed with his wife for photographs. The event was graced by the presence of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, as well as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan, the child of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is the creator and leader of a mental health support organization called Agatsu Foundation. In contrast, Nupur Shikhare is a recognized fitness coach, consultant, and athlete.

They first met during the lockdown in 2020. In September 2022, Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan during a triathlon by kneeling down. Their engagement was celebrated in a straightforward ceremony in November 2022, with the presence of Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more.

