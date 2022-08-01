Aamir Khan on debate over Mona Singh playing his mom in Laal Singh Chaddha: Uska kamaal cheen rahe ho aap

Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Ever since the trailer of the film has released fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the film. Well, on the one hand, if the film is receiving loads of love after the trailer and the songs are out, there have also been several topics about the movie on which questions have been raised. One of those topics was a young Mona Singh playing Aamir’s mother in Laal Singh Chaddha. In a recent media interaction, the PK actor opened up about this age gap and addressed this issue.

On hearing this question Aamir Khan instantly responded by saying that it’s a very unfortunate thing that is being said. He further added that Mona Singh has done a fantastic job and she is playing a young mother. The actor questions that when she takes Laal on her lap that time she is a young girl then how is the age-inappropriate? He further said that Mona is not playing Aamir’s mother. In your mind, she is Aamir’s mother but according to the actor, she was Laal’s mother in their minds. So elaborating on this, Aamir said that in your mind Aamir is 57 years old but in their minds, Laal is born in 1971. And, Mother of Laal is a mother of a young boy who is born and she also ages.

The reporters went on to explain that netizens compared Mona Singh and Aamir Khan's ages. To this, Aamir continued, "I want to ask you a question that as an actor, as a creative person, if I'm looking 103, which I'm supposed to, why is my age inappropriate to play the role? Just because I am 57. What is the logic? Age specefic kya hota hai actor ke liye? Actor ka toh yeh kamaal hota hai ke woh kuch bi age ka ho aur kuch bi age lage. (It is the beauty of the actor to look any age on the screen despite their real age.) Kya baat kar rahe ho aap log? Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. (This is Mona Singh’s brilliance.) Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai, phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai. Yeh toh uska kamaal hai. Aap uska kamaal cheen rahe hain usse. (When you will see the film then you will see that she is looking very young, you will also feel that she is looking old as well. It is her brilliance. You are snatching away her good work.) Bohot wrong kar rahe ho. Agar main Mona hota toh, main boht disturb ho jata."

Further talking about Neena Gupta’s comment about them not getting such roles as younger actresses are getting older roles, Aamir Khan said, "This is a larger discussion. I personally feel that if I am directing a film, talking as a creative person, if I feel this person is correct for this role, and as far as the age is concerned, I am going to deal with how old that person looks, male or female irrelevant, then that's my choice. I am the director. Agar aapko kisi aur ko cast karna hai, toh aap bana lijiye na film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. This film is all set to release on August 11.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan shares BTS video of ‘crazy journey’ of the making of Laal Singh Chaddha & it’s all about hard work