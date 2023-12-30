Aamir Khan discovers newfound interest in classical music; dedicates one hour daily for 'riyaaz'

Aamir Khan, a stalwart in the realm of cinema, has consistently wielded box office dominance throughout his illustrious three-decade-long career. Renowned for delivering distinguished films that not only captivate audiences but also reign over the box office charts, Aamir Khan's cinematic journey is marked by excellence.

In a distinctive phase, the actor delved into learning the Marathi language, engaging in conversations with Marathi-speaking media and paparazzi. Now, Aamir Khan has embarked on a new endeavor, channeling his passion into the realms of classical music.

Aamir Khan has ventured into a new hobby

Renowned for embracing new challenges, Aamir Khan has once again delved into a fresh interest—classical music. According to an exclusive source close to the actor, shared with ETimes, "Aamir devotes one hour every day to his singing. He is diligently practicing his riyaz and learning from a classical music teacher." The actor, known for wholeheartedly immersing himself in new hobbies, previously learned cooking from his mother and has now become a proficient cook.

Over the past two years, Aamir has taken a more relaxed approach, focusing on his personal and family life, dedicating time to his mother and children. Despite exploring new skills, the Dangal actor hasn't lost sight of his passion for cinema. He is currently producing Lahore, 1947, featuring Sunny Deol in the lead. Additionally, he is actively involved in his upcoming acting project, Sitare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan's seaside property in Bandra is scheduled for redevelopment

As per a recent report by Mid Day on Friday, Aamir's co-owned sea-facing property in Mumbai's Bandra area is slated for redevelopment. Nestled in the upscale Pali Hill locality of Bandra West, the property encompasses the Bella Vista and Marine wings within Virgo CHS Ltd. The redevelopment project, scheduled to commence in mid-2024, will be undertaken by Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL) and an affiliated company.

The Dhoom 3 actor is the owner of 9 out of the 24 flats in the Virgo CHS Ltd. and is anticipated to witness the transformation of the property into ultra-luxurious flats spanning approximately 50,000 square feet. The expected revenue from this ambitious venture is estimated to reach around 500 crores. The redevelopment aims to provide larger flats, offering owners an additional 55-60 percent of space. The cost of the redevelopment is speculated to be around 125 thousand rupees per square foot. Notably, the Bandra West to Oshiwara stretch is a preferred residential enclave for numerous Bollywood celebrities.

