Aamir Khan DISMISSES reports of putting money in wheat flour packets to help people amid COVID 19

Today, 3 Idiots actor Aamir Khan took to social media to clarify that he isn’t sending money in wheat flour packets to help the needy people amid COVID 19. Read on!

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, India as a nation, is battling its worst crisis, and in order to salvage the nation from the crisis, the government of India has urged everyone to stay indoors and do their bit to help fight the crisis. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to come forward and extend their support towards the relief funds, Bollywood actors to the likes of , , , and others have extended their solidarity and donated towards the relief funds.

Now since the past few weeks, it was being reported that made a monetary donation to the underprivileged in a unique way. Yes, a video of Aamir Khan was going viral on social media wherein it was being shown that Aamir sent a truck with bags of wheat flour packets, to be distributed among the needy. As per reports, the video shows truck, loaded with one-kilo packets of flour, arriving in Delhi in an underprivileged area and while many people refused to take the packets because they felt one kilo would hardly serve any purpose in their families, the video mentions that those who took the packets were in for a surprise when they realised that there was Rs 15,000 hidden in cash in each packet of flour.

But today, this Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Twitter to dismiss reports of sending money in wheat flour packets to help the underprivileged as he wrote, “Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe.” Well, we wonder who is this Mr Robin Hood who is helping needy people amid the pandemic? Yesterday, during the I for India fundraiser concert, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao participated in the concert by crooning to old Hindi songs.

Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself!

Stay safe.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 4, 2020

