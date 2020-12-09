Aamir Khan drops Vijay Sethupathi from Laal Singh Chaddha for not being able to size down for the role?

While everything was locked and Vijay Sethupati had himself confirmed working with Aamir Khan, a latest report now reveals that the south superstar has been dropped.

's Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated projects of 2020. If the pandemic wasn't in place, the actor would have probably been promoting his film in full gusto by now. However, the Covid 19 outbreak has pushed the film's release and it is now slated to hit the big screens in December 2021. On the film's story front, a few development seemed to have taken place.

Aamir Khan delighted fans last year when South superstar Vijay Sethupathi announced that he will be starring in the film in a pivotal role. For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and Sethupathi was offered to play the role of Aamir's best friend.

While everything was locked and Sethupati had himself confirmed it, a Mumbai Mirror report now reveals that the south superstar has been dropped. Turns out, the perfectionist Aamir Khan was not too happy with Vijay's commitment to losing weight and getting in shape for the role. He failed to "shed" the extra kilos, the snippet stated and instead Aamir chose and shot with actor Manav Vij for the part.

While there has been no confirmation from Aamir or Vijay on this development, its definitely a bummer for fans who expected to see the two talented stars onscreen together. Sethupati was slated to play the role of Gump's friend Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue played by actor Mykelti Williamson.

Meanwhile, in October, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is starring opposite Aamir in the film, wrapped up her portions of the shoot. The actress flew to Chandigarh for a brief schedule and even shared a picture with Aamir on Instagram.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

