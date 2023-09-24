Aamir Khan extends help to families affected by Himachal Pradesh disaster; donates 25 Lakh: Report

Aamir Khan is currently on a break from films and is rarely seen making public appearances. As per the reports, the Bollywood superstar is currently focussing on his personal life and is busy with the preparations for his daughter Ira Khan's grand wedding with Nupur Shikhare. Mr. Perfectionist, however, is indeed in talks with some promising filmmakers, for his next outing.

Along with being one of those artists who changed the language of Hindi cinema, Aamir Khan has always made headlines by being actively involved in social causes. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor is now earning immense love from the public of Himachal Pradesh, for extending help to the families affected by natural calamities.

Aamir Khan donates 25 Lakh to families affected by Himachal Pradesh disaster

According to the latest reports by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan has extended help to the families affected by the Himachal Pradesh natural disaster. Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed that the Bollywood superstar has donated Rs. 25 Lakh to Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023, the emergency assistance scheme devised by the state government.

