Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar & others collaborate to recreate the song Dil Chahta Hai to raise funds for COVID 19

Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Shankar Mahadevan teamed up with the students of Berklee College for the cause #BIXCOVIDFUND and used the title track of Dil Chahta Hai in the most creative way.

Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage all over the world. Everyone has been trying their best to entertain each other during this quarantine period and be strong and lift up everyone's mood amid the lockdown. After introducing I for India which had been organized to entertain everyone who has been under home quarantine owing to the unprecedented situation going on across the country and the donations received from the online concert was given to the COVID-19 relief fund backed by an organization, Farhan Akhtar, , Shankar Mahadevan and others have teamed up for something new and exciting.

Berklee Indian Ensemble of Berklee College of Music have joined hands for the cause #BIXCOVIDFUND and used the title track of Dil Chahta Hai in the most creative way. Aamir who was the lead actor of the movie along with Shankar Mahadevan who had composed and sung the original track and Farhan who was the director of the movie joined the members of the college for this amazing initiative. Farhan himself has shared this video on his social media account. The video starts with Aamir introducing the song and calling it his favourite and then we can also see Farhan and Shankar singing the track.

The song features other artists as well like Neeti Mohan, Zakir Hussain, Salim Merchant, etc. The members of the song have used pluck cards mentioning what their heart desires as they sing the amazing track.

Dil Chahta Hai is back, and HOW! Thrilled to collaborate on this funky version by @Shankar_Live with @berkleeindiaexchange.

Video by @btosproductions!

Each view helps someone in need so please SHARE! #BIXCovidFund #berkleeindianensemble https://t.co/LcTqT5aLO1 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 5, 2020

We missed Akshaye Khanna and in the video but the new video has definitely lifted up everyone's mood. For the uninitiated, Dil Chahta Hai marked Farhan's directorial debut and also stars , Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. Dil Chahta Hai revolves around the transition in the romantic lives of three college-graduate friends.

