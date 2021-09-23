Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar’s body transformation has inspired THIS actor; Check it out

Many Bollywood stars undergo massive body transformations in order to deliver their best performances in the movies. From Farhan Akhtar to , several have gone through massive body changes for their projects. And now, the actor Pulkit Samrat is working hard on getting his body in shape for his upcoming roles. Opening about it, Pulkit revealed that he is inspired by and Farhan Akhtar’s body transformation.

Speaking to ETimes, Pulkit said, “For Suswagatam Khushaamadeed I am sporting six-packs abs, but for Fukrey 3, I have to look leaner. I was to begin the shooting in February for the latter, so I had to let go of my muscles and start becoming lean. I had already begun my physical transformation, and we were just 10 days away from starting the shoot.”

The actor is soon to start shooting for the pending portions of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed for which he needs to have a muscular avatar. Pulkit said he is working hard towards getting the chiselled body back for which he is following a strict regime.

The actor was asked if the constant body changes take a toll on him to which Pulkit said that he won’t call the process taxing, but challenging instead. “If Aamir Khan can do it at his age, then why can’t I? When it comes to body transformation, Aamir is my biggest inspiration. Lately, I have been inspired by Farhan Akhtar’s boxer avatar in Toofaan. Working out is like meditation for me. It helps me clear my head out, I feel as if this is an outlet to sweat out all the stress,” he concluded.