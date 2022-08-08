Aamir Khan feels it is the right time for Mahabharata; Says ‘I am afraid to bring it out to the fore because…’

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set for the release of their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie and cannot wait for the film to release. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Well, the actor is going all out to promote his film and is leaving no stones unturned for it. In a recent interview, the PK actor opened up about his dream project Mahabharata, which he has been thinking to make for quite some time now.

Aamir Khan opens up on Mahabharata

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Aamir Khan was told that now everyone wants to make Pan-India projects and big budgets are involved so is this the right time to re-dream the dream, Mahabharata? Aamir replied that he feels like this is the right time. But he also added that Mahabharata you cannot time at all. It has to be beyond that. Aamir added, “when you are making Mahabharata you are not making a film, you are doing a yagna and you have to approach it like that. You don’t approach it like you are making a film, it's not a film. It's much deeper than that. And I don’t know if I am ready for that. So let me see! But it's something that really excites me. I am afraid to bring it out to the fore because I don’t know whether I am ready. Mahabharata will never let you down. You might let Mahabharata down. So I don’t want that to happen.”

Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

