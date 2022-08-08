Aamir Khan on films releasing quickly on OTT ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha: You need to have clear demarcation…

All eyes are on Aamir Khan as he is all set for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Well, Aamir is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film and is going all out and talking about the film. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Aamir revealed about OTT platforms and the films released on them in a short span, which affects the footfall of audiences in the theatres.

Aamir Khan on films releasing on OTT

When Aamir Khan was asked that earlier audiences were attracted to the theatres but that is somewhere changing, he replied that according to him the industry has been making simple errors. He quipped that there is nothing wrong with OTT, as a platform it is very nice and it will actually compliment cinema. Aamir Khan added, “OTT is not actually a challenge to the cinema but we are making it a challenge to the cinema. What we are doing is we are saying that we will release our films in theatres but you don’t really need to come because in a few weeks you can see them at home. How do you expect people to come to the theatres? That is the error that according to me the film industry is doing.”

Aamir Khan also added, “The quicker you go into OTT it doesn’t make sense to me. You need to have a clear demarcation between the platforms. If that is not there then common sense tells you that for economic reasons or bandwidth reasons you cannot have it coming on OTT so fast. If it is coming so fast then cinema doesn’t stand a chance so it's on our hands. As filmmakers, we have to decide. I make sure that my films don’t come on OTT so fast. The whole industry has to do the same.”

Laal Singh Chaddha

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is set to release on August 11 this year.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan recalls being pulled up in school assembly for late payment of fees; Talks about his childhood days