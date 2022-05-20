Aamir Khan flaunts his 'footwork' and seeks validation from Ravi Shastri, who commented on it

Ace actor Aamir Khan and former Indian Cricket Team coach Ravi Shastri shared a healthy banter on social media today and the netizens thoroughly enjoyed this repartee where Aamir Khan’s wit emerged triumphant and gave the viewers a quick laugh. Aamir Khan has been busy with post-production work on his next film Laal Singh Chaddha and as we speak, early screenings of his film Laal Singh Chaddha have started to be conducted to gauge the reaction of the viewers.

Jatin Sapru, an anchor at Star Sports, asked Ravi Shastri to comment on Aamir Khan’s cricketing footwork in the promotional videos Aamir Khan prepared for the release of the first song from his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, 'Kahaani'. Ravi Shastri commented on the video saying that Aamir Khan looked in good nick but probably needed to work a bit on his footwork. He was quick to cover up by saying that he could still get into most teams.

Aamir Khan replies to Ravi Shastri's comment on his footwork

Aamir Khan, who takes constructive criticism very seriously, soon put up a video response where he sported a pink shirt over a white T-shirt. He started off by saying that he was a bit disappointed that his footwork didn’t impress Shastri. He slyly exclaimed that Ravi Shastri had probably not seen his sports-drama Lagaan and continued by saying that any cricket team would be lucky to have him. He asked Ravi Shastri to recommend him to others too. In the next segment, Aamir Khan was seen showing off his 'footwork' in front of the cricket stumps as he prepared to face the balls bowled at him. He nudged the ball well and after every shot, he asked for validation from the cricketing great in his own quirky and fun style.

Here is Aamir Khan’s response to Ravi Shastri HERE:

The video was fun to watch as it showed the comic side of Aamir Khan, which is very rare. The promotion campaign of his film Laal Singh Chaddha has been very enjoyable. As the release date draws nearer, we expect the team of Laal Singh Chaddha to come up with a teaser and trailer too. Laal Singh Chaddha releases in a theatre near you on the 11th of August, as it coincides with Independence day weekend.

Also Read|Aamir Khan perfectly blends comfort with style in his latest airport look; PICS