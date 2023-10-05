Aamir Khan flaunts his new look during recent outing, wins hearts with his warm gesture; WATCH

Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist of Hindi cinema is currently on a break from acting. As reported earlier, the Bollywood superstar has decided to stay away from acting for a while, to spend quality time with his family, especially his three kids, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan.

However, Aamir Khan is not staying away from the limelight completely and has been making public appearances quite often. The superstar is often spotted at film events and get-togethers, Recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, as he stepped out for dinner. Mr. Perfectionist is now winning the internet with his new look and warm gesture towards fans, in a video that is going viral.

Aamir Khan flaunts his new look; wins hearts with his warm gesture

The 3 Idiots star, who recently stepped out for dinner in Mumbai, was seen flaunting his brand new look in the video which is now winning the internet. Aamir Khan is seen in a middle-parted, slightly long wavy hairdo in his latest outing. Aamir Khan, who always opts for casual ethnic wear for his public appearances, looked handsome in a white and blue striped short kurta, which he paired with matching blue ethnic trousers. He completed his look with a pair of leather jhuttis, and his signature eyeglasses.

In the viral video, a group of fans are seen eagerly waiting to greet Aamir Khan in front of the restaurant, as he arrived. The Bollywood superstar interacted with his fans and was seen shaking hands with them, with a wide smile on his face. Khan's loving gesture towards his fans is now winning the hearts of his fans.

Have a look at Aamir Khan's video:

