Aamir Khan gets emotional as he recalls his father Tahir Hussain's financial struggles

Aamir Khan has always managed to impress the audience with his solid performances. Even his last film Laal Singh Chaddha might have failed to perform at the box office but his performance as Laal was appreciated by the audience. Aamir, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently in an interview recalled the financial struggles faced by his father and producer Tahir Hussain. Aamir revealed how lenders used to call his father but he wasn't able to repay the money.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the 3 Idiots actor opened up on his father's financial struggles. He shared that people used to have a lot of misconceptions about his family's financial status. Since his dad was a producer, everyone assumed that they would have a luxurious life. Aamir revealed, "The thing that would trouble us most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke. Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn't have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan. Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu."

Aamir further said that due to the film tickets getting sold in black, producers would also often not get their dues. He stated that though a few of his dad's films did work but he never had money.

Aamir Khan takes a break from acting

Recently, at an event, Aamir announced that he is taking a break from acting. He said that he wants to be with his family and spend time with them. He even revealed that he will not feature in Champions, but instead produce it. His last film Laal Singh Chaddha also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manav Vij, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles. The film was recently released on an OTT platform after its theatrical release and it received an overwhelming response. He will be next seen in a special appearance in Kajol's Salaam Venky.

