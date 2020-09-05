Aamir Khan gives his fans a perfect treat on occasion of Teachers' Day; Shares a picture with all his teachers

On the occasion of teachers' day, Aamir Khan has shared a beautiful picture with his teachers on social media

It's Teachers' Day today and everyone is taking it as an opportunity to thank their teachers who have played a key role in shaping their life. The social media is inundated with posts from several celebrities who have been thanking various teachers of their life. From thanking the camera for teaching him everything to Arjun Rampal remembering the selfless sacrifices of his mother, the social media was filled with emotional tributes. Joining them, also took to social media to pay a tribute to all his teachers in the most special way.

Aamir shared a picture of himself posing in a group with his teachers. Dressed in a grey t-shirt and denims, the Thugs of Hindostan actor was all smiles in the picture. He was seen expressing his gratitude towards all his gurus as he introduced each one of them in the pic. Mr Perfectionist was seen fitting himself in the frame and was seen sitting on his knees in front of them. In fact, the teacher in the centre had placed her hand on the Taare Zameen Par actor's shoulder as she smiled for the camera.

Take a look at Aamir Khan's Teachers' Day post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and will mark the actress' third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Also Read: Aamir Khan mourns his Marathi teacher's loss as he shares heartfelt note: Every moment is etched in memory

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×