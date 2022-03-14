Aamir Khan on giving up alcohol: I would down the entire bottle & feel that was not okay

Superstar Aamir Khan needs no introduction as his decades-long career is enough for it. He has credited several super hit movies in his name. Some of them are PK, Dangal, Lagaan, Ghajini, Dil Chahta Hai, and others. He is known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist owing to his fabulous work in the entertainment industry. Recently, in an interview with News18, the actor opened on why he gave up alcohol. In the interview, he said that he used to down the entire bottle but later, he felt that it was not okay.

While speaking to the news portal, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor said, “I used to drink sometimes, but I don’t anymore. Some people take two pegs and they are sorted. But I was never one of those who drank regularly. I used to drink on occasions, but whenever I did sit down to drink, I would down the entire bottle. And I felt that that was not okay.”

He further added that nothing major had happened with him in the state of intoxication that he would regret later. “The fact that a person is no longer under their own control, that didn’t sit well with me,” concluded Aamir Khan.

Speaking about his professional career, actor Aamir Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. This film will also see Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It is an official Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

