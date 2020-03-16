Aamir Khan has the perfect reply to Kareena Kapoor Khan's comment on his pillow & it's super funny; See PIC

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aamir Khan has an equally hilarious response to Kareena Kapoor Khan calling his pillow a co-star in one of her posts. Read on to know what he has to say about the same.

Our favorite Bollywood celebs are known for getting involved in funny and cute conversations or banter on social media which catch everyone’s attention. Be it sharing pictures of each other to commenting on posts, they literally take part in everything. Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently made an official entry into the world of Instagram and her account is already filled with numerous posts much to the excitement of her fans. She often keeps on sharing bits and pieces on the same.

A day back, the actress had shared a picture with Laal Singh Chaddha co-star that left everyone in splits. Kareena could be seen sitting nearby Aamir who is seen dozing off with a pillow in his arms. The actress hilariously called Aamir’s pillow her co-star in the post. As fans were speculating how the PK star would respond to the same, Aamir has finally given a funny reply to her caption! Here’s what he writes, “Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!!!”

Check out Aamir Khan’s reply to Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

This hilarious response by Aamir Khan has definitely caught everyone’s attention. On the work front, Kareena and Aamir are collaborating after a very long time for Laal Singh Chaddha. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The movie marks the third collaboration of the two actors after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It is slated to be released on December 25, 2020, on the occasion of Christmas.

