Aamir Khan has THIS wish for Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush team, calls it ‘epic film’

As we are just a day away from the release of the much-awaited magnum opus Adipurush, the excitement levels of the fans are at its peak. Om Raut is all set to bring back our mythological tale of Ramayana on the silver screens and fans are waiting with bated breaths to watch the film. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Well, apart from the fans it looks like the BTown actors too are looking forward for this film and one of them is Aamir Khan who has sent best wishes to the entire team.

Aamir Khan sends best wishes to Adipurush team

Taking to the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Production, the actor sent best wishes to the entire team of Adipurush. He even shared a clip of the film and wrote, “Wishing #BhushanKumar, #SaifAliKhan, @actorprabhas, @Kritisanon, @Omraut, and the entire team, all the very best for their epic film Adipurush. May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world!” For the unversed, Adipurush is hitting the theatres tomorrow, June 16. Kriti Sanon will be seen portraying the character of Janaki, Prabhas will be seen playing Raghav, Sunny Singh will be seen in Laxman’s character, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

Adipurush gets U-certificate

According to reports in ETimes, Om Raut’s Adipurush has received a U-certificate from the Censor Board. As far as it is observed, the new trailer of the film featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan has received a lot of positive responses after its initial trailer faced immense backlash. Reports further suggest that Tollywood producer and distributor Abhishek Agarwal in Telugu states announced that 10,000 plus tickets will be given free to all government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across Telangana.

