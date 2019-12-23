Aamir Khan heads to Bengaluru to watch daughter Ira Khan's play amidst filming Laal Singh Chaddha

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming drama Laal Singh Chaddha, apparently has headed to Bengaluru to watch his daughter Ira Khan's play.

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood , who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming drama Laal Singh Chaddha, apparently has flown down to Bengaluru to watch his daughter Ira Khan's play. Ira, who was recently in the news for posting pictures from her latest photoshoot, made her directorial debut with her play called Euripides' Medea. As per reports, Khan had missed his daughter's play in Mumbai as he was shooting in Punjab, however, now he is attending the same in Bengaluru. the play sees Hazel Keech as the protagonist. The same is presented by Entropy and produced by Sarika’s production house NautankiSa Productions.

On Saturday, Ira took to Instagram shared a new set of photos and also wrote a long appreciation post for Sona Mohapatra. She said, "Channeling my inner @sonamohapatra First time taking my play anywhere. Channeling all your energy and charisma as a performer, Sona aunty No nerves."Sona was quick to reply and wrote, "You’ve never ever called me aunty, so don’t bother now too. no be politically correct I say." The singer also appreciated the post and wrote, "Ahaaaa!!! Be Fearless & Free, always, Ira kutty."

Check out Ira Khan's latest IG post:

Speaking of Laal Singh Chaddha, the same is written by Atul Kulkarni and is helmed by Advait Chandan. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the drama is slated to release during Christmas 2020. As we reported, the movie will be shot at a hundred different locations in India and is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Aside from Aamir Khan, the movie also stars South Indian superstar Vijay Setupathi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh among others.

