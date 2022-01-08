Aamir Khan to host special screening of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for Tom Hanks: Reports

Aamir Khan has been in the limelight for his much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which also stars South star Naga Chaitanya in the pivotal role. The movie was initially scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas, 2020. However, it witnessed multiple delays owing to the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country. But now, the film is ready to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. And while fans can’t wait to watch Aamir and Naga on-screen, we have another interesting update for them.

As per a report in India Today, Aamir Khan will be holding a special screening of the film for Tom Hanks in the US. A source close to the development said, "Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha's release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts."

To note, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead along with Aamir Khan. Even Mona Singh will appear in the upcoming film. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It has reportedly been shot over 100 locations across India. The Advait Chandan directorial also marks the debut of South superstar Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, in Bollywood.