Aamir Khan hosts get-together for Laal Singh Chaddha team to celebrate its success on OTT

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was released theatrically on August 11, 2022. While the film did garner mixed reactions from the audiences, it was eventually released on OTT platforms too. The film found its deserved success with online viewership. Lead actor Aamir Khan hosted a get-together for the team of Laal Singh Chaddha to bring in the celebrations of his last release.

Aamir Khan hosts a get-together for team Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan, who returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus, delivered a wonderful performance in Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor was seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Interestingly, even though the film received mixed reactions from the audiences at the time of its release, its streaming across OTT platforms garnered much love and appreciation from the online viewers. To celebrate this turn of fortune, Aamir Khan reportedly hosted a grand get-together party for the entire team of the film.

Naga Chaitanya on working with Aamir Khan

Interestingly, in an interview with a news portal, Naga Chaitanya, who made his Hindi film debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, shared that Aamir Khan emits a lot of honesty even while working. He also shared that he followed the steps of Mr. Perfectionist and has absolutely no regrets for it. Last but not the least, Chaitanya confessed that working alongside Aamir Khan evolved him as a person, both professionally and personally.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of 1994 epic comedy-drama film Forrest Gump. Moreover, the film was shot in more than 100 Indian locations and also became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 at the international box office. One of the moving moments in the film was when Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as himself.

Workwise, Aamir Khan will appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s undecided biopic.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Mona Singh is currently basking in the success of Made In Heaven Season 2 where she stole the thunder through her portrayal of Bulbul.

