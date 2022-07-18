Aamir Khan hosts special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for SS Rajamouli & others ahead of its release; PICS

Ahead of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of the film for South Indian superstars Nagarjuna, Sukumar, and SS Rajamouli, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi. The film has a special South India connect as it marks Bollywood debut of Naga who has a special cameo in the movie and will be seen as Laal Singh Chaddha’s friend Bala. All the stars were clicked during the screening of the film.

In one of the pictures, we can see all the superstars in one frame, while in another picture, we can see SS Rajamouli giving feedback to Aamir Khan after watching the film, while other stars listen to him carefully.

Have a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, a picture of the superstars in a single frame, watching the movie, was shared on social media. It soon created a buzz on internet. After the screening, Chiranjeevi hugged Aamir, who was in tears. Chiranjeevi later on took to social media and shared a video of the special screening. The actor thanked Aamir Khan and also praised the film, calling it an “emotional journey”.

The trailer takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond.

Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha has surely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls.

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. After the release of ‘Secret Superstar’, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan reunited for ‘Laal Singh Chadda’. Produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.