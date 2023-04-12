Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid, Varun and others attend an event in Mumbai: PICS

Bollywood's biggest celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and others were spotted at an event in Mumbai, on Wednesday night.

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Apr 12, 2023   |  11:48 PM IST  |  739
Aamir Khan, Shekhar Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan
Aamir Khan with Shekhar Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan pose together (Credits: APH Images)

The lavish Bollywood parties, events, and get-togethers have always caught the eye of film fanatics and netizens, thanks to the presence of the industry's most beloved stars. The film-related events have always garnered the attention of cine-goers and fashion enthusiasts alike, and the stars and their choice of outfits and styling have always been a major topic of social media discussions. On Wednesday, Bollywood's many celebrated personalities, including Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others were spotted arriving at the Jio Studios Infinite Together event, which was held in Mumbai.

Check out the pictures from the event below:

Aamir Khan and Shekhar Kapur

Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor

Rajkummar Rao

Anil Kapoor

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!