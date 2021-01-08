Aamir Khan huddles up with kids after playing cricket with them; Kishwer Merchantt & fans question 'No mask?'

Aamir Khan was snapped yesterday by the paparazzi as he headed out in the city. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor also played cricket with little fans in the city. However, his stint without masks made fans raise questions.

2021 began with great news for the world related to the COVID 19 vaccines. However, there is still time till the distribution begins and till then, all are advised to wear masks. Amid this, actor has apparently attracted criticism on social media for indulging in a game of cricket with little kids without masks. Recently, Aamir was snapped in the city while enjoying a game of cricket with local kids of the community. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen hitting shots with the kids before leaving.

However, what many fans noticed in the video shared by the paparazzi on social media was Aamir's game without wearing masks. In the video, we get to see the actor clad in a grey tee and pants as he batted and enjoyed cricket. Later, he went on to pick up his mask and phone from the ground. However, as soon as he was about to leave, fans and little kids crowded around him and Aamir too called them for a photo. The video featured Aamir and many kids around him without masks.

Later, while walking out of the ground, Aamir began opening his mask and wore it in his neck. Seeing the actor without a mask, television actress Kishwer Merchantt commented on the video and wrote, "None of them wearing a mask ? How ? Why ?" Another fan wrote, "Irresponsible Aamir saheb mask ko Zameen pe rakhatha ??? Role model ho par itna cleanness nahi hai apka."

A few fans also replied to Kishwer and mentioned that while playing a sport, one needs to breathe. A fan wrote to her, "@kishwersmerchantt chill ...people need to breathe while playing a sport ..isnt that common sense ..." Many even argued that fans were standing away from him while playing the game.

Meanwhile, the actor recently returned from Gir, Gujarat after ringing in the New Year with his family. The actor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2021.

