Aamir Khan hugs brother Faisal Khan; Poses with sisters Farhat, Nikhat at their mom’s birthday celebration

A few days ago, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen celebrating his mother Zeenat Hussain‘s 89th birthday at home. Inside pictures from the birthday celebration were shared by Punjabi artist Pratibha Singh Baghel, who performed for the Khan family. Aamir’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, his daughter Ira Khan, his sister Nikhat and Farhat, and others came together to celebrate Zeenat Hussain’s birthday. Now, we have come across some more pictures from the celebration that feature Aamir Khan posing with his brother Faisal Khan as well.

Aamir Khan hugs his brother Faisal Khan at their mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday

Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from her mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday celebration. The first picture shows a customized tea-pot cake, with the text ‘Happy Birthday Ammi,’ written over it. It features beautiful floral design, and a tiny photo frame with Zeenat’s picture. Another photo shows Zeenat Hussain posing with her children Aamir Khan, Faisal Khan, Nikhat and Farhat. Aamir is seen in a beige kurta, while Faisal is seen in a black kurta. The family picture is just too adorable! The next picture shows Aamir happily posing with his two sisters Nikhat and Farhat, who look gorgeous in sarees.

The following picture shows Aamir Khan’s candid moment with his brother Faisal, while the next picture shows Aamir hugging him. “Ammi's birthday celebration,” read the caption of the post. Take a look at the pictures below!

Meanwhile, it was in November last year that Aamir Khan announced a hiatus from acting to be with his family. At an event in Delhi, he said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

