Aamir Khan hugs Sonu Nigam as he congratulates him for winning Padma Shri; WATCH

Sonu Nigam has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the renowned Bollywood playback singer was recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award which is the fourth highest civilian award in the country. Sonu was bestowed with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan early this week. Indeed, it was a proud moment for Sonu and he celebrated the moment with a grand bash which was attended by several celebs from the industry.

Amid this, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan was also seen making his way to Sonu Nigam’s bash. The Thugs of Hindostan actor was dressed in a black t-shirt with denims and completed his look with glasses and a pair of brown shoes. Aamir was seen congratulating Sonu Nigam for his triumph and even hugged the ace singer. Among other celebs who made an appearance at the bash were Anil Kapoor, Shaan, Rohit Roy, Neha Bhasin, etc.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s video hugging Sonu Nigam as he congratulated him for winning Padma Shri here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aamir Khan is now looking forward to the release of his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the screens on August 11 this year.

