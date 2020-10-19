Aamir Khan impressed by Anurag Basu's Ludo trailer; Asks director, 'kab tak wait karna padega?'

The film's trailer has won the hearts of many and has also left Aamir Khan equally impressed as he congratulated the team of Anurag Basu's Ludo.

The Bollywood movie business is slowly and steadily getting back on its feet and exciting content is being lined up by makers for theatrical and OTT release. Today, Anurag Basu's film Ludo's trailer was released and it has generated quite a buzz on social media within the first few hours. The filmmaker has promised an entertaining ride which seems to be full of twists and turns. The film which will release on Netflix includes an ensemble cast starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles.

The film's trailer has won the hearts of many and has also left equally impressed. The actor took to Twitter to congratulate the team and request Basu for a special screening. Aamir tweeted, "What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? (How long will I have to wait?)."

He further added, "Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues? Love. a." Check out Aamir Khan's tweet below:

In the Ludo trailer, we see four different stories on the surface, but Anurag ties up the loose ends and connects these stories with the sole purpose of entertainment. The result is a high octane game that may keep you on the edge of your seat.

Directed and written by Anurag Basu, the Netflix original film is a dark anthology comedy and is slated to release on 12 November.

Check out Ludo Trailer Here!

