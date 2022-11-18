Aamir Khan, Imran Khan come together, Fatima Sana Shaikh and more attend Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's engagement

After dating each other for several years, Aamir Khan 's daughter Ira Khan got officially engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare. On Friday evening, the whole family was seen attending their engagement ceremony in the city. The couple looked all things beautiful as they walked hand-in-hand. They even posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Apart from Aamir and his family, a lot of their close friends were seen marking their presence.

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has got a new look. He was seen posing with his mom Zeenat Hussain for the media. For the special occasion, he was seen sporting a white printed kurta and a dhoti. His nephew Imran Khan was also present at the ceremony. He was seen arriving with his daughter. After quitting films, he was seen making a rare appearance at the family gathering. He looked dapper in a blue blazer.

Aamir's ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta too were present at the function. Kiran was seen along with her son Azad. He wore a sky-blue suit for the occasion. Kiran also posed with Nupur outside the venue. Other celebs like Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Akshara Haasan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Sona Mohapatra, Gulshan Devaiah and others were seen attending the ceremony.

