Aamir Khan in charge of son Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's rom-com Love Today remake's pre-production?

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all set to mark his Bollywood debut soon. The young actor has been constantly working on multiple projects including much talked about Maharaj. Now we hear, that he is ready to kickstart the shooting for another awaited film i.e. the remake of the Tamil film Love Today.

The film brings him together with Khushi Kapoor and is being directed by Advait Chandan who earlier directed Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. The latest buzz suggests that Aamir is also actively involved in the pre-production of the film.

Aamir Khan takes charge of Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Love Today remake's final details

As per Mid-Day report, the remake of Love Today starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor was supposed to go on floors in April this year but because the pre-production work got extended, the shooting delayed. The report suggests that the director Advait has been locking locations for the film over the past month and done exhaustive pre-production work for the film.

Aamir Khan is also making sure that everything is perfect because it's one of the early films of Junaid's career. The actor-filmmaker who has been busy with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par recently juggled between SZP and Love Today remake.

Aamir who is not just producing but acting in Sitaare Zameen Par as well was shooting at a Powai five-star hotel on Sunday. While working for SZP, he locked some final details of Junaid-Khushi's film too. "With his other production, Lahore 1947, also underway, Aamir is ensuring that his banner doles out more films,” a source has been quoted as saying.

The final details of the film have been locked and the casting process is complete too. Reportedly, the film is now ready to go on floors and the first leg will be shot in Mumbai.

More about Junaid Khan's films

Junaid Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the OTT film Maharaj, based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. The YRF-Netflix project will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari & Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles. The first look of Junaid from the film was released in February and teased the audience successfully.

He will be next seen in an untitled film alongside Sai Pallavi. The film has been mostly shot in Japan.

