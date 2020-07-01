Aamir Khan indulges in a fun banter with daughter Ira Khan as he crashes her live workout video

Aamir Khan recently made a cameo appearance in his daughter Ira's live workout session thereby winning hearts. However, he did not join her for the workout.

shares a good rapport with his daughter Ira Khan and multiple instances prove the same. The father-daughter duo often spends quality time with each other and these glimpses are visible on their social media timelines too. However, the PK actor recently made a cameo appearance in one of Ira’s live workout videos thereby winning over the internet again. Ira was doing her regular online workout session with trainer David Poznic recently and the video was put up on Instagram.

Interestingly, David had also trained Aamir for PK and Dhoom 3. While Ira and the former were busy with their workout, Aamir Khan suddenly dropped by to say hello! David even asked the superstar whether he wanted to do some push-ups and squats with his daughter. However, Dangal star did not stay for long post which Ira hilariously stated that she will force him to do the same next time.

Meanwhile, check out a screenshot of the workout video below:

David Poznic, while sharing the video on his Instagram handle writes, “Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we're diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air. This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir. But now the tables have turned - Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi!”

Talking about Aamir Khan, the 55-year old actor has recently revealed that a few of his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined. He has further revealed that his family has tested negative for the same. On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

