Aamir Khan indulging in ‘Best Sheermal’ competition at Chef Vikas’ restaurant amid Laapataa Ladies Oscar campaign proves he’s Mr. Perfectionist; WATCH

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are busy in Oscar campaigning for their film Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) in the US. For the same, globally renowned Indian chef Vikas Khanna hosted them and the team's film in his New York restaurant. Recently, he shared a video from the same where Aamir Khan took part in a 'best sheermal' competition.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikas Khanna shared a heartwarming video where the actor is seen making Sheermal. Despite his limited knowledge, the Dangal actor perfectly completed his task. For those unaware, Sheermal is a soft and sweet flatbread from Mughlai cuisine. But, the competition created an exciting ambiance in the Michelin star chef's restaurant.

He captioned it, writing, "Today we had the most amazing competition of making "BEST SHEERMAL" between Aamir Khan & Mysha Rizvi. They both did an incredible job and finally, Mysha won. The past few days have been a dream to watch & work closely with @raodyness @aamirkhanproductions @officialjiostudios & team. Their humility, passion & simplicity won our hearts & wishing the team of @lostladiesfilm the very best for the @theacademy journey."

When the video was shared on Instagram, fans expressed their admiration for the actor in the comment section. One user wrote, "Congratulations to Mysha and kudos to Aamir's sportsmanship." Another user penned, "Cutest competition ever."

Before the competition, Khanna also shared some pictures from a special Oscar Campaigning event at his restaurant that Aamir, Kiran Rao, and other team members attended. The globally renowned chef praised the film and called Kiran a "true artist." Moreover, he even admired Khan's kindness.

Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) is directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios. The film explores the lives and challenges faced by women in rural India and features a talented cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and more in pivotal roles.

The film has been nominated as India's official entry to the Oscars, and its makers are doing their best to campaign it at an international level in the US.

