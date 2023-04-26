Aamir Khan is all praise for PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat; Says 'That is how you lead..'

Superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his radio show, Mann Ki Baat. Today, he was seen attending the inauguration of the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in New Delhi. Aamir called PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat an 'important piece of communication'. He even said that it is an important initiative for the country.

Aamir Khan praises PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour. While speaking to PTI, Aamir said, "It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading…That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you're looking at, how you're seeing the future, how you want your support in that. (It's an) important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat."

Further, Aamir was asked if PM Modi only talks about his 'mann ki baat' (what he wishes to talk about), and the 3 Idiots actor replied, "I think it's his prerogative because he's doing it... It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it's a very important initiative."

Meanwhile, Aamir was recently seen celebrating Eid with Salman Khan. He even graced Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's star-studded Eid party. After pictures of Salman and Aamir surfaced on the Internet, fans expressed their wish to see them together on the big screen again. On the work front, Aamir is yet to announce his next project after Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Did Salman Khan give his lucky Firoza bracelet to Aamir Khan for a day? Fans believe so