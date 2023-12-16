Aamir Khan is 'responsible' for Saif Ali Khan's casting in Omkara, says Vishal Bhardwaj; here's what happened

Vishal Bhardwaj's 2006 drama Omkara remains one of the most acclaimed films of Saif Ali Khan's career. Thanks to his performance as the cunning Langda Tyagi, Saif received one of the best reviews of his career. But did you know Aamir Khan once wanted to play this part? In a recent interview, the director revealed the entire story and the film went to Saif instead.

Aamir Khan wanted to do Omkara

In a recent interview with Mid Day, Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that Aamir Khan wanted to play the role of Langda Tyagi of Omkara which eventually went to Saif Ali Khan. The director said, "For Saif, I think, Aamir is responsible for that." Elaborating on the same, Bhardwaj said that he was planning a film with Aamir during which the two would interact a lot. During their discussion, Bhardwaj told Aamir that he wanted to adapt Othello. This excited the Lagaan actor who said: "Whenever you make this film, I’d love to be considered for Langda Tyagi."

The director added, "So that remained with me, but the film didn’t happen, I wasn’t working for one and a half years. I wanted to make a film desperately, so I thought if this character can excite Aamir so much, then I can excite some another star with this. At the time, I had seen Saif’s work." The role eventually went to Saif.

Advertisement

When asked about why Aamir did not do Omkara, Bhardwaj revealed: "He was busy, he did Rang De Basanti, and I didn’t want to get stuck for another one and a half years. I wanted to (make the film), with whoever I get."

About Omkara

Omkara is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and written by Bhardwaj, Abhishek Chaubey and Robin Bhatt. It is adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello and stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

The film was released in 2006 and turned out to be a major critical and commercial success and won three National Film Awards. Sharma bagged the Best Supporting Actress Award. Saif, who had mostly played urban cool men, was praised for his portrayal of a rugged criminal from UP.

ALSO READ: Vishal Bhardwaj thought Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey won’t work: ‘There was so much conflict’