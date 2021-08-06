Aamir Khan at J&K film policy launch reveals his & Kiran Rao’s families are staying together in Kashmir

along with his frequent collaborator Rajkumar Hirani attended the J&K film policy launch. The star is currently filming for his upcoming venture ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ along with Naga Chaitanya in Srinagar. Aamir along with Rajkumar met Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha to launch a new film policy in the Union Territory.

Aamir gave a resounding speech at the policy launch and mentioned that he likes hospitality in Kashmir. Aamir also mentioned that since the time he is here, his family and Kiran Rao’s family is staying together in Kashmir.

Heaping praises about Kashmir and the hospitality by people of Kashmir, Aamir said, “Jitni khoobsurt jagah Kashmir hai utne hi khoobsurat yahan ke log. Aur jab se hum aayen hai yahan par, humara poora parivar yahan par hai. Humari ammi, behene aayi hai. Kiran ke parents aayen hai. Itni mohabbat aur itna pyaar hume yahan mil raha hai. Dil kaega ki baar baar hum yahan aayen.” News agency ANI shared a series of pictures of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani at the event and tweeted, “Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, actor Aamir Khan, film director Rajkumar Hirani, and other dignitaries attend J&K's New Film Policy launch event in Srinagar."

Take a look at the tweet:

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, actor Aamir Khan, film director Rajkumar Hirani, and other dignitaries attend J&K's New Film Policy launch event in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/gGtylZjjCE — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had previously tweeted about his meeting with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. He wrote, “Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination.”

