Aamir Khan-Junaid and family spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment ahead of Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

On January 2, 2024, social media is abuzz with the joyous celebrations surrounding the wedding of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, to her longtime beau and now fiancé, Nupur Shikhare. The day commenced with videos capturing the arrival of close family members, setting the festive tone for the pre-wedding revelries.

Amidst the vibrant wedding shenanigans, the elated family is deeply immersed in the celebrations, with the much-in-love couple, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, sharing moments and pictures with guests and each other, heightening the overall excitement. As the day drew to a close, the bridal party made a special visit to Galaxy Apartment, the building where Salman Khan also resides.

Aamir Khan and family spotted at Galaxy Apartment, Mumbai

As the eagerly awaited union of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare approached, the Khan family converged at the illustrious Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. The familial ensemble included Aamir Khan, his mother Zeenat Hussain, ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan, along with Junaid Khan, Aamir's son from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. Each family member, adorned in their most exquisite attire, exuded an unmistakable sense of joy that found expression in radiant smiles.

Take a look: