Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif; Which on screen pair do you love the most? COMMENT

Aamir Khan has appeared in multiple movies with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif. Do let us know in the comments section regarding the on-screen pair among them whom you loved the most.
Mumbai
Aamir Khan is known as the ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ of Bollywood for all the obvious reasons. He has been ruling the hearts of the audience with his stellar performances in movies for a long time. The actor has been paired up opposite numerous actresses in the course of his career. For instance, he has teamed up with Kareena Kapoor Khan in some of his movies. The two of them collaborated for the first time in the 2009 movie 3 Idiots.

People loved their on-screen chemistry in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Post that, both of them appeared together again in Talaash that was released in 2012. Now, much to the excitement of fans, they will be teaming up for the third consecutive time in Laal Singh Chaddha which is yet to be released into the theatres. Apart from that, the audience has also loved Aamir Khan’s on-screen chemistry with Katrina Kaif in Dhoom 3 that was released in 2013.

This amazing pair appeared together again in Thugs of Hindostan that was released in 2018. Although the movie could not perform well at the box office, the audience applauded Aamir and Katrina’s on-screen chemistry. Needless to say, both these on-screen pairs did well at the box office. However, we would also like to know your valuable opinions about the same. Do drop in your comments below and let us know which on-screen pairings among Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan or Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif do you love the most.

Credits :Pinkvilla

