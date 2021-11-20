Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release pushed to Baisakhi 2022; See NEW Poster

Saturday came with big news for Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fans as the release of their film, Laal Singh Chaddha was postponed officially again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022. Aamir Khan Productions announced the news on social media with a new poster of Aamir and Kareena. The film announcement was made on Aamir's birthday back in 2019.

Taking to social media, the Production house handle wrote, "We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date :)" In the poster, we could see Kareena leaning on Aamir and a huge field with mustard flowers all over. This is the third time the release of the film has been pushed. Earlier, it was slated to release on Christmas 2020. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Aamir and makers decided to push it to Christmas 2021. However, later it was moved to Valentine's Day and now, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on April 14, 2022.

Take a look:

The film happens to be an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forest Gump. The film will trace events that transpired in Indian history over the years and will be intertwined with Laal aka Aamir's journey. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha is being backed by Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. The film has been shot in various locations including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Turkey. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

