Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor SPOTTED in a new avatar for Laal Singh Chaddha shoot; PICS inside

It was today in the morning that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us all a glimpse of her look from her makeup room as she was all set to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha. Well, now both Kareena and were papped as they were clicked in their looks from the movie. It looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan got together on a Sunday to shoot for maybe some of the remaining portions of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir can be seen in a new look. He wore a red and white striped T-shirt with a round neck over a dark blue high waist denim. He completed his looks with blue coloured sneakers and spectacles. He covered his face with a blue coloured mask as well. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a white long tee over black jeggings and boots. She tied one ponytail and looked flawless. In the first few pictures, we can see Kareena sipping a beverage from her mug as she is engrossed in some discussion with Aamir. Both were papped talking to each other. Take a look:

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump that stars Tom Hanks. The film has been shot in several locations with Aamir and Kareena with only the war scenes remaining.

The film is all set to release on Christmas this year. Recently, the actress has opened on the names of her children and said that she and Saif liked the names. Kareena also said that she cannot understand how people can troll kids. She said, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys.”

