Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha's first song Kahani out: Pritam's soulful melody wins hearts

Lately, Aamir Khan has been in the headlines as the 3 Idiots actor promised to unveil a mysterious story in front of the world today, on the 28th of April. Now, it finally looks like the cat is out of the bag as the first-ever song of his much-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chadha's song Kahani has been released. The song has been beautifully composed by Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya has created lyrics and it offers a soothing melody to your musical ears.



Sharing the song, the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote: "Loved all your guesses for #KyaHaiKahani :) Time to reveal the Kahani! Thrilled to share #Kahani , a very special song from #LaalSinghChaddha. We hope Pritam, Amitabh and Mohan's magic will leave you with an everlasting smile!" Earlier today, the song was exclusively released on the radio station Red FM India.

Check it out

Meanwhile, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya, which marks his debut in the Bollywood industry. It is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It is slated for cinema release on 11 August 2022.

