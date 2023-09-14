Aamir Khan keeps it comfy and casual as he gets clicked with ex-wife Reena Dutta in city; WATCH

Most of us know that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan stepped into the Hindi film industry with the romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT) in 1988 also led by Juhi Chawla. But only a few know that the actor-director was also a state-level tennis player, worked as a child artist and an assistant director for a while before his big break as a lead actor. His ex-wife Reena Dutta was also seen in QSQT making a special appearance. Recently, the Bollywood superstar and his ex-wife were clicked together in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Aamir Khan keeps it comfy and casual

As the shutterbugs spotted the couple who were once married, they requested them to pose for their lenses. In the video, Aamir Khan was seen keeping it casual in a blue short kurta that he paired with black pants. Reena Dutta, on the other hand, wore a simple plain kurta with white pants and a pair of slippers. As they exited from a jewelry shop in Mumbai’s Bandra area, they stopped for a couple of minutes to pose for the paparazzi and then left the venue together in a swanky black car.

Take a look at the video:

About Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

The Rang De Basanti actor first married actor-producer Reena Dutta in the year 1986. After living together for a while, the couple welcomed their children, a son they named Junaid Khan and a daughter named Ira Khan. But sadly, in December 2002, the couple ended their 16-year-long marriage after Aamir Khan filed for divorce. In an old interview, Khan said that after waiting for long when he finally confessed his love to Reena, she initially turned him down before she finally fell for him.

Aamir Khan’s work front

It’s been a while since Mr. Perfectionist was seen on the big screen. Back in 2022, the actor shared screen time with Kareena Kapoor Khan, South star Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the comedy film Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. Soon after, he made a cameo appearance in the Hindi film Salaam Venky headlined by Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.

