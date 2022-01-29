Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa, 8 couples who parted their ways in recent past

‘Lived Happily Ever After’ sounds all good, however, it only exists in the fictional world. Just like life, beauty, even relationships tend to fall apart. Sometimes they’re unfortunate, but other times that’s the best decision for the two individuals to lead a healthy relationship. Even celebrities are no different. The last few years have seen several couples uniting and others parting ways.

Here’s a quick look at the celebrity couples who parted their ways in recent past.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush

Actor Dhanush and his wife and movie director Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, announced their separation on January 17, 2022. After being together for 18 years, the couple decided to part ways. They released a statement and urged the media and the fans to give them privacy. “We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” they had said in a statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

South star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu remained in headlines for a long time as they announced their split after four years of marriage in October, 2021.

"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," the ‘Family Man’ actress had said in a statement.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife, and filmmaker Kiran Rao, announced their separation in July last year, after being married for 15 years. The couple has a son together. In their statement, Aamir and Kiran said that they will begin a new chapter in their lives as “co-parents and family for each other”.

Kirti Kulhari and Saahil Sehgal

The Pink actress Kirti Kulhari decided to part her way from husband Saahil Sehgal in March, 2021. “A decision that is probably harder than the decision of being with somebody, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about,” Kulhari had said in a statement. She added, “And the decision of not being with somebody brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It’s not easy”.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji

After being together for eight long years, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Aesha Mukerji announced their separation in September 2021. Aesha Mukerji announced the split via social media post. “Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary," she had said. On a positive note, she added, “ Divorce means even though you do your best and try your best things sometimes do not work out and that's ok.”

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia had ended their 20 years of marriage in May 2018. Arjun and Mehr released a joint statement to announce their separation. “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey,” they had said in their statement.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 14 years of marriage in 2013. They are blissful parents of two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who got married in 1998, were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in 2017, thus ending their 18-year-long marriage.

