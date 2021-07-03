Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Divorce: When they were in love and shared a kiss at actor's 53rd birthday celebrations

While the news of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce is still a fresh wound, we take a trip down memory lane to when the ex-couple were madly in love during the Laal Singh Chaddha star's birthday celebrations in 2018.

In some shocking Bollywood news today, i.e. July 3, and Kiran Rao announced their divorce after being married for 15 years. According to their joint statement, which was shared just a while back, the ex-couple had begun "a planned separation some time ago" and now felt "comfortable to formalize it." Judging by the statement, it was an amicable split between the pair.

As the separation announcement is still a fresh wound, we travel back to March 14, 2018, when the ex-couple were definitely much in love. It was during a media interaction for the actor's 53rd birthday celebrations in his Bandra home that the photogs present got a glimpse of the pair's romance. While cutting the birthday cake and posing for the paparazzi, Aamir swooped Kiran in for a sweet kiss with the cameras flashing at blinding speed. You could see just how much in admiration the two were of each other.

Watch Aamir Khan's 53rd birthday celebrations when he and Kiran Rao shared a sweet kiss below:

We're definitely heartbroken to hear this sad news!

For the unversed, Aamir and Kiran has met on the sets of Lagaan for which Rao was the assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker. It was on December 28, 2005, when Khan and Rao got married while on December 5, 2011, the then couple had announced the birth of their son, .

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," Aamir and Kiran had shared in their joint statement.

