Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao feature in Mona Singh's video of unseen moments from Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

Actress Mona Singh, who will be seen soon in the , Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, recently shared a video montage of memories from shoot days of the film and called it a wrap for her. In the photos that Mona shared, former couple Aamir and Kiran Rao can be seen posing with her in unseen moments during the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. Not just this, Mona also revealed in her caption that she wrapped up her schedules of Aamir and Kareena starrer.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Mona shared a video in which she can be seen striking a pose with Aamir as well Kiran in separate photos. In one selfie, Kiran and Mona can be seen posing amid the hills of Ladakh amid the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. In other photos, Aamir and Mona can be seen celebrating with a cake with other crew members by their side. The actress looked elated as she wrapped the film. Sharing the photos, Mona penned a thank you note for Aamir and others.

Mona wrote, "And it's a wrap on 'Laalsinghchadha' for me ,goodbyes aren't easy specially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience.Thank u team #laalsinghchaddha for so much love @aamirkhanproductions @advaitchandan kiranrao."

Over the past few weeks, Aamir along with Naga Chaitanya and other members of Laal Singh Chaddha crew were shooting in Ladakh. Aamir and Kiran, who are a former couple, featured in several photos with Naga Chaitanya and their son Azad. The photos had gone viral on social media a few weeks back. On Thursday, a photo of Azad, Aamir and Naga Chaitanya had gone viral on social media where they were posing in front of a lake.

Talking about the film, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir and Mona's second film together. They had last worked together on 3 Idiots. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is helmed by Advait Chandan. Kiran Rao is on the production team of the film. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

