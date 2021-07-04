Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao post divorce announcement: We're happy and we'll continue to remain together
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao announced separation after 15 years of their marriage. The news came as a shock for their fans. The couple got married in 2005 and welcomed their first child Azad in 2011. They had met on the sets of Lagaan. The actor has been trending on social media after he announced his separation. The duo released a public statement on social handles. And now, a video is released where the couple is seen making an appearance for the first time after announcing divorce.
In the video, Kiran is seen sitting next to Aamir and the actor says, “We know you are sad, shocked and unhappy from the news. But we just want to tell you that we are still one family. Our relation may have changed but we will remain together. Paani Foundation is like our child just as Azad.” He further urged his fans to pray for their happiness. To note, the couple has described their divorce as the start of a "new journey".
The official statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”
The statement further reads, “We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”
The couple has also mentioned that they will remain co-parent of Azad. The actor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.
