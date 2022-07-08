Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao & son Azad spend quality time; Laal Singh Chaddha director shares UNSEEN PIC

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to rock the big screen with his soon-to-be released 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Aamir is one of the most talented and popular actors in the industry. Also known as Mr. Perfectionist, he has proved his acting prowess in movies such as Dangal, PK, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Lagaan, and others. Apart from this, Aamir Khan has a very beautiful bond with his children and is one of the cutest Bollywood fathers!

On July 08, Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan shared a throwback picture of Aamir Khan that showed him posing on a swing as he hung out with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. While sharing the photo, Advait wrote, "I think he was not swinging because the swing has no seat belt. We call him Captain Caution. He's so particular about safety that he insists we wear helmets in the car also."

Check the post here:

Aamir Khan will be next seen in his much-hyped movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and will have Aamir in a turbaned avatar. Interestingly, it will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. Also starring Naga Chaitanya in a key role, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

To note, Aamir Khan Productions unveiled the trailer of the film on May 29 during the IPL finale. The trailer takes the audience on an emotional ride giving a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan's mother in the film and the two share a close bond.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan takes a power nap amidst the post-production schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha