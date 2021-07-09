Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao welcome aboard Naga Chaitanya in a PIC from Laal Singh Chaddha’s Ladakh shoot

Naga Chaitanya is making his Hindi film debut with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Naga Chaitanya on Friday took to social media and shared a picture along with and Kiran Rao from the Ladakh schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga has joined the shooting of the film which is currently being shot in Ladakh earlier this week. Naga is a huge star in the Telugu film industry and has played a wide variety of roles. Laal Singh Chaddha will mark his Hindi film debut. Reportedly, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi was initially signed on to portray the part of Aamir’s friend but the role will now be played by Naga. Aamir Khan productions on the official Instagram page shared the picture with Naga, Aamir, Kiran Rao, and director Advait Chandan.

Aamir Khan can be seen smiling in the picture wonderfully along with ex-wife Kiran Rao. The couple recently gave out a statement regarding their separation where they mentioned that they will be co-parenting son Azaad and will continue to partner up in film ventures as well as their foundation. Naga is sporting an army crew cut as he posed in the uniform with a thin mustache revealing his latest look. The caption of the picture read, “Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours. Love Kiran & Aamir”. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Advait Chandan has been associated with Aamir Khan productions for a while now considering he made his film debut directing ‘Secret Superstar’ led by Zaira Wasim. The film saw Aamir in a supporting role playing a goofy musician with a good heart. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ which released in 1994 starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha does not have an official release date currently.

