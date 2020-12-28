Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's 15th Anniversary: Family pics to starring in each other's films, see happy moments

On Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's 15th wedding anniversary, we take a look at the couple's adorable moments as well as their complaints and compliments for each other.

and Kiran Rao are one of the most low-key couples in the Hindi film industry circle. The duo, who got married back in 2005 on 28 December, clock 15 years of blissful married life today. They are also doting parents to a son named Azad and maintain a low profile when it comes to celebrity spotting in the city. Apart from being doting parents to Azad, Aamir and Kiran also work as one unit and are a strong force when they come together to work on various projects.

Be it their collaborative efforts with the Paani Foundation to fight drought in Maharashtra or produce each other's films, Aamir and Kiran truly have each other's backs. Not too long ago, Aamir had in fact even revealed how he met and fell in love with Kiran a few years after his divorce from his first wife.

How It All Started

Speaking on a Chinese news channel, Aamir had said, "I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again."

He added, "In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy." Despite his divorce and subsequent marriage, Aamir is on great terms with Reena Dutta. In fact, Kiran and Reena too share a great camaraderie and have been snapped together on several occasions.

Onscreen Appearances

Before Aamir and Kiran met and fell in love, the couple knew each other professionally as Kiran worked on Lagaan. Since then they have collaborated on various projects. But did you know they starred in each other's films as well?

For the unversed, Aamir Khan starred in Kiran Rao's directorial debut titled Dhobi Ghat which released in 2011. As for Kiran Rao, she starred in a cameo role in Aamir's Dil Chahta Hai. Yes, remember the dreamy Goa trip? Kiran appeared in her beach clothes in one of the hotel scenes. Don't believe us? Check out the photo below:

Perfect Family Trio

Aamir and Kiran are doting parents to their 9-year-old son Azad and the actor also makes sure to spend quality time with his kids. However, it's not the same when Aamir is working on a film. On his birthday last year, Aamir revealed that Kiran once told him he forgets about them when he is shooting for a film.

He said, "This happened two years back and I then realised that baat toh sahi hai, it's not right to ignore my family. So, I told Kiran that every day I'll come by 6 and 6-8 I'll be home with Azad. I give him a bath, we have dinner then I read out something, so that is one big change, post 8, I go back to my meetings and work." Aamir has also chronicled the family's super fun time on Instagram on several occasions.

Take a look at their super candid family photos:

Here's wishing Kiran and Aamir a very happy anniversary!

