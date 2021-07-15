Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's dance videos from Laal Singh Chaddha set go viral post divorce announcement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are currently in Ladakh with Naga Chaitanya for Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. Videos of Aamir and Kiran have gone viral where they can be seen joining locals in traditional attire for a dance.

and Kiran Rao have been in the headlines since they announced their split from each other after 15 years of marriage. Amid their announcement, the two are in Ladakh shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, new videos of Aamir and Kiran have hit the internet and are all over social media where the two could be seen dancing in traditional Ladakhi attire. Surrounded by local people of Wakha village, Aamir and Kiran could be seen enjoying moments of fun amid shoot of their film.

In the videos, we can see Aamir and Kiran clad in traditional Ladakhi attire called Koss and Sulma. As they donned the vibrant hues of pink and purple, Aamir and Kiran can also be seen learning traditional moves from locals at the village who welcomed them. After that, they can be seen doing the traditional Ladakhi dance Gomba Sumshak with the local people of Wakha village. As soon as the videos hit the internet, they began going viral on various fan clubs of Aamir.

Take a look: (CLICK HERE to see the video)

It was on July 3 that Aamir and Kiran issued a joint statement for their fans in which they announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage. The news of their divorce left fans, friends and industry shocked. However, in their statement, Aamir and Kiran revealed that the divorce is not an end but the start of their new journey as co-parents to their son Azad. The two also assured everyone that they will continue to work on projects together.

Soon after the announcement, Aamir and Kiran also appeared on a video chat and assured everyone that they will continue to work together. Since then, they are in Ladakh with Naga Chaitanya to shoot the remaining bits for Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently, photos of Aamir with Naga Chaitanya went viral on social media as it gave all a glimpse of their characters from the film. Kiran also was seen posing with the two in the photos.

The film, Laal Singh Chaddha will star Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Initially, it was scheduled to release on Christmas 2020. However, due to a delay in the shoot, the release date got pushed to Christmas 2021. However, the shoot was delayed again due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Hence, a new release date announcement is yet to come in.

Also Read|Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce: Here's how Twitterati reacted to the couple's separation news

Share your comment ×